David J. Olson

CALEDONIA, MN—David J. Olson, age 84, of Caledonia, died peacefully, Saturday, June 4, 2022, at his home.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at McCormick Funeral Home, 205 E. Main St., Caledonia. Burial with military honors will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Caledonia.

In lieu of flowers, please give memorials to the Caledonia Food Shelf, the Caledonia Fire Department, or a charity of your choice.

McCormick Funeral Home is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.

