LA CROSSE — David J. Strasser, 68, of La Crosse, Wis. passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. For a complete obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish .com.
LA CROSSE — David J. Strasser, 68, of La Crosse, Wis. passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. For a complete obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish .com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.