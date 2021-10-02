David John and Gwendolyn Ann Tschanz

RURAL BLAIR—David John Tschanz, age 85, passed into eternity on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at his home surrounded by many of his beloved family.

David was born on May 23, 1936, the youngest of the three children of Chris and Lillian (Bourne) Tschanz in the Detroit, Michigan area.

Gwendolyn Ann (Thompson) Tschanz, age 85, also passed into eternity on Monday, September 27, 2021. Gwen also passed away in her home surrounded by many of her dearly loved family.

Gwendolyn was born on December 7, 1935, the oldest of the eight children of Ralph and Vera (Nelson) Thompson of rural Whitehall, Wisconsin.They leave behind their five children: Steve, Sue (Szajner) Scott, Shawn, Stacy; 24 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

The family invites you to David and Gwen’s home (N29444 Bradley Road, Blair) on Sunday, October 3, 2021. A reminiscing time starts at noon followed by a Celebration of God’s Goodness to David and Gwen beginning at 1:00 p.m. with a light lunch to follow.

In lieu of flowers and memorials, please read in the Bible John 3:16, John 11:25-27, John 14:1-7 and ask yourself two of David’s most loving and favorite questions — “Do you know the Lord?” and “Does the Lord know You?”.

May Jesus Christ be praised