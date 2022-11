LA CROSSE — David John Chase, 15, of La Crosse passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, on November 1, 2022. A private funeral service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Everyone is welcome to celebrate his life on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. with food being served from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Moxie's Banquet Hall, 1835 Rose Street, La Crosse. His full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.