CORNELL — David John Middleton, 51, of Cornell passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
David was an excellent fisherman, hunter, self-proclaimed chef, father, father-in-law, friend and loving husband.
David graduated from Augustana College in South Dakota with his master’s degree in philosophy. He went on to be a counselor, working with adolescents and adults. He then decided to go back to school to become a registered nurse; since he loved school, it seemed like a logical choice. He then graduated and was a nurse, a director of nursing and was working as a hospice nurse for St. Croix Hospice most recently, which he was extremely proud of and was proud of the company. He thoroughly enjoyed the people he worked with and his calm demeanor and deep soothing voice gave comfort to many.
David was preceded in death by his mom, Dixie (Diane) Middleton; and brother, Chad Middleton. He leaves behind those to celebrate his memory, wife, Vicki Middleton; father, Bob Middleton (Vernetta Moe); son, Nathan Middleton (Samantha); sister, Dawn Albrecht (Kevan); stepchildren, Chad Schuebel (April), Nikki Wundrow (Joe), Eric Schuebel (Tish), Shannon Schuebel (Tae), Brittany Poppe (Brandon), Cody Schuebel (Angela), and Valerie Shilts; stepgrandchildren, Morgan, Makenna and Kinley Schuebel; Paige and Abby Wundrow; Lexi, Taylor and Emma Schuebel; Brady and Connor Goettl, Audi Sapida; Bryson and Briella Poppe.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, with Pastor Greg Ofsdahl officiating. A celebration of life will immediately follow the services at the David and Vicki Middleton residence for a time of lunch, fellowship and sharing of memories.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, and also one hour prior to the services Tuesday morning at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.
Inliew of flowers, memorials are preferred in David’s memory to St. Croix Hospice, 1280 W. Clairemont Ave #4, Eau Claire, Wis., 54701.