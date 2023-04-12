LA CRESCENT, MN—David John Veglahn, 74, of La Crescent, MN, died on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. He was born in La Crosse on January 13, 1949 to Burton and Evelyn (Zemlo) Veglahn.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023 at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crescent chapel; 111 S. Oak St.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated in David’s name.

David’s entire obituary and online guestbook will be available soon at www.schumacher-kish.com.