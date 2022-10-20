GEARHART, OR—David Jon O’Donnell, 77, of Gearhart, OR. He passed away on October 11, 2022 after a short battle with abdominal cancer. David was born to parents John and Martha Jane O’Donnell in Minnesota on May 9, 1945.

An only child, he was raised across the river (which he later swam across in a dare!) in La Crosse, WI, attending the Campus School and then Central High, where he was a star member of the state-renowned golf and debate teams. He then went on to the University of Wisconsin, where he joined Kappa Sigma Fraternity.

Dave often fondly recalled the wild stories from his days in Madison, including a night where he and his friends were kicked out of a bar. Angry at being shown the door, they later broke into the establishment and decided it was a genius idea to steal the safe. They wheeled it down Langdon Street and dumped it off a dock . . . legend has it that it still rests somewhere at the bottom of Lake Mendota.

Speaking of bars, David was tending at The Library in La Crosse when Kathryn Nugent of Sparta rolled in with her cousins and friends. Smitten with her table top dancing and way with words, Dave married Chatty Kathy in June of 1970.

As part of the Army Reserves, Dave was an avid member of the jump squad, and at one time held the Wisconsin altitude record for parachuting. He also was a lifelong fan of auto racing, and still made trips to his favorite track, Road America in Elkhart Lake.

When back home in La Crosse, he made time to golf with and visit many lifelong friends. David initially worked in the railroad industry, riding the trains at all hours of the day and night moving cargo throughout the Midwest. This set him up for a lifelong career in freight, and his jobs at CME, Delta and Hub City took his family through Chicago, San Francisco, Salt Lake City and Seattle. His co-workers recall his firm but funny demeanor and deliberate way of telling a story; he knew how to command a room, and doled out pointed advice to his employees and children via his own take on idioms such as People In Stone Houses Shouldn’t Throw Glasses and Get Your Mallards In A Linear Configuration.

He and Kathy retired to St. George, UT in 2004 so he could more regularly pursue his passion for golf in a warmer climate. Meeting up with his Coffee Klatch friends there became a weekly highlight. He had recently relocated back to the soggy Pacific Northwest to be closer to his children, and had joined the Astoria Golf Club to polish up his swing with his son.

David is survived by children: Shannon (grandchildren Nicholas, Jack and Ashleigh) of Seattle, Shane (wife Becky, grandchildren Isabella and Cameron) of Portland, and partner Anne (McCahill) O’Donnell of Gearhart.

Semi-private services will be held at Sunset Hills Memorial Park in Bellevue, WA at a later date. Due to his affinity for the Badgers and in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to what he called the REAL UW.