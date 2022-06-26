WEST SALEM — David Kenneth Witte Sr., 83, of West Salem and formerly of Melrose, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on June 28, 2022, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 359 Leonard Street N in West Salem, Wisconsin. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow at the Neshonoc Cemetery.

A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements.