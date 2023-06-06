David J. Kramschuster, 87, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kansas. David was born in Chippewa Falls on April 12, 1936, to Leo and Mary (Hoelz) Kramschuster. He graduated from McDonell Central High school in 1954.

David went on to marry the love of his life, Shirley Rubesch, on Sept. 8, 1956, at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Chippewa Falls. Both David and Shirley were avid members of Sacred Heart Church in Jim Falls until their retirement to Bullhead City, Arizona.

David is survived by two daughters, Dawn (Pete) Sedarski of Chippewa Falls; Jenni (Jeremy) Osvold of Rice Lake; three sons; Jeff (Rhonda) Kramschuster of Stanley; John (Amy) Kramschuster of Maine; and Steve Kramschuster of Colorado; 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Leo and Mary, and his beloved wife, Shirley, on Aug. 11, 2022.

Dave was a hardworking man, driving truck for a living. When Dave wasn’t providing for his family by driving his 18-wheeler, you’d find him tinkering in his garage, repairing motors or fixing anything that the neighbors brought him. You’d also find him working in their beautiful yard or cruising around Lake Wissota in their cabin cruiser, snowmobiling or enjoying a hockey puck hamburger. When retirement approached, Dave and Shirley decided to trade in life on the Yellow River for the desert life. He could not be happier living in the “dry heat.” He’d walk his dog Mika for miles on the desert paths and enjoying four wheeling with Shirley and friends. They made many dear friends during their journey that they were very proud to talk about.

There will be a celebration of life for both Dave and Shirley at 2 p.m. July 15, 2023, in the upper pavilion of Irvine Park. We’d love for you to join us in celebrating the life of these two very special people.