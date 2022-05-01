ONALASKA, Wis. — David L. Hardie of Onalaska, Wis., (born October 8, 1938, in La Crosse, Wis.) passed away gently and peacefully at his son’s home in Bradenton, Florida, with his beloved wife and loving son holding his hands, on Friday evening, April 22, 2022.

Dave is survived by his dear wife, Lois R. (West) Hardie, living with their son Anthony in Bradenton; by his caring son, Anthony (originally from Onalaska), who was his devoted caregiver until his last breath; and by his loving son Bradley “Brad” and daughter-in-law Kathleen “Kat” (Yingst) Hardie, living in Slidell, Louisiana, all of whom spent his last loving days with him.

He remained very close with his siblings throughout his life, and will be deeply missed by them, including sister Sandra Hardie of Madison; brother, Robert and sister-in-law, Linda (Mowry) Hardie of Milton; sister Dana and brother-in-law Ady Brudos of Madison; brother Thomas and sister-in-law Lea Ann (Rygiel) Hardie of La Crosse. He was Uncle Dave to his many cherished nieces and nephews from Wisconsin, Lois’s hometown of the Soo and beyond, to whom he was an always-smiling, special uncle. He was Grandpa, including to, Joel, Sean, Jena, and many more over the years. He was devoted to his fellow brothers and sisters in Christ at the La Crosse and Tampa Assemblies and beyond.

Dave was a 1956 graduate of Logan High School in La Crosse, Wis., and then did further studies leading to his career as a bookkeeper, accountant, computer programmer, and business leader. In his professional life, he served as Vice President of two business corporations, Assistant Operations Manager for another, Assistant Controller in cost accounting for another, and bookkeeper for three — all in Wisconsin. He also served for decades as Secretary and Treasurer for the La Crosse Gospel Hall where he was a respected elder, and for several years as Treasurer for the condo association Board of Directors where he was known for representing his neighbors with fair and honest decisions.

Dave and Lois cherished their years together, since first meeting in the Soo at Bellevue Park on September 1, 1958, and marrying in the Soo two years later on July 4, 1960, after a courtship that involved a lot of driving and traveling to see each other — the kind of frequent traveling that would become a hallmark of their entire lives together. Together they enjoyed frequent visits to visit family and friends in the Soo, and countless trips around the country and beyond, often involving visits with friends and loved ones. In his later years, Dave and Lois loved their winters together as snowbirds in Florida, and then enjoying their return for the warmer months to their home in Wisconsin with many more trips and visits, short and long.

With the onset of the pandemic, they were no longer able to travel home to Wisconsin and stayed on with their son Anthony in Bradenton. When chronic health issues made it clear a return home to Onalaska was no longer possible, they settled in for the duration with their son.

He was known for his radiant smile and for his hallmarks as a peaceful, gentle, kind, compassionate, and intensely spiritual man.

Dave managed his brittle Type I diabetes “like a trouper” since his diagnosis in 1963, from the dark days when it was still mostly a terminal illness to the last years with the help of his son managing his insulin pump and continuous glucose monitor. Because of his choice to remain positive, trusting, and caring, few ever knew the immense degree to which the disease and its follow-on conditions dominated his daily life and nearly every choice.

He was preceded in death by his parents, with whom he stayed close throughout their lives, Kenneth and Mabel (Wrobel) Hardie of La Crosse; by his brother, James K., and sister-in-law, Jeanine (Halverson) Hardie of West Salem; and by his sister, Joanne K., and brother-in-law, Denis Naughton, also of Onalaska.

With special thanks to many incredible doctors and medical professionals who enhanced and prolonged his life, the Sarasota Memorial Hospital staff, and the compassionate and deeply caring professional caregivers and Tidewell Hospice staff, whose collaborative and caring efforts assisting his son during his brief home hospice stay allowed him to be at home again until he slipped away so peacefully.

His cremains will be held by his wife Lois until they meet again.

Funeral services were officiated by dear friend, “son,” and brother in the Lord, Cal Erickson of La Crosse; Cal is married to Becky (Prieur) Erickson, whose father, Ray Prieur, was the best man in Dave and Lois’s wedding; the Prieur and Hardie families have been lifelong friends over generations.

Funeral services were hosted by Brown and Sons Funeral Home (26th Street Chapel), 5624 26th St. W., Bradenton, FL 34207, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Donations may be made in Dave’s name to the Tidewell Foundation in Bradenton, Fla., or the American Diabetes Association. The funeral service was livestreamed and remains online for viewing at: www.facebook.com/brownandsonsfuneral.