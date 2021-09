David L Henke (Dec. 5, 1945—July 28, 2021), died peacefully at home on July 28th, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 24th at 5:00 PM by Rev. Scott Skogen at the Bentley-Wheeler House, 950 Cass Street in La Crosse. A full obituary may be seen at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home.com.