David L. Holthaus, of Onalaska, passed away peacefully at home on April 1, 2022, at the age of 81.

Beloved husband of Judy (Gohde). Loving father of David (Kimberly) Holthaus of La Crosse, Debbra (Laurent) Holthaus Verard of Katonah, New York. Loving stepfather of Steven (Janelle) Amborn of Oconomowoc, Lisa (Myron) Wiza of Kiel. Cherished grandfather of 12. Dear brother of Walter (Linda) Holthaus of Madison, Robert (Linda) Holthaus of Beverly Hills, Florida, and the late Beverly (John) Stuhr, Joyce Holthaus, Doris (Dick) Keener and Rita Holthaus.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at Onalaska United Methodist Church, 212 4th Ave N with viewing at 10 a.m.

Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Dickinson Funeral Home, 401 Main Street, Onalaska.

