David L. Novitske, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, January 6, 2022. He was born to the late Aloysius and Elizabeth Novitske in Ripon, WI, where he grew up. David graduated from Ripon High School in 1956, as senior class president. He went on to Marquette University and was part of its Army ROTC program. He graduated in 1960 with a degree in Accounting and later served honorably in the Army Reserve.

After graduation, David briefly lived in Michigan before settling in the La Crosse, WI, area. He married the former Mary Vondrashek and they raised four children together; they later divorced. David worked at Hawkins, Ash, Baptie & Company, LLP, and retired after 30 years there. He served on the La Crosse Community Credit Union board, including as its president, and was also a member of the La Crosse Rotary Club. Additionally, he was a parishioner at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Onalaska, a loyal library supporter, and a regular blood donor.

Following congestive heart failure in 2014, David relocated to Minneapolis where he started a new chapter in his life, including joining the parish of St. Helena Catholic Church. He enjoyed exploring the local restaurant scene — and many Lenten fish fries — with family and friends, attending the annual Train Day at St. Paul Union Depot and the Minnesota State Fair, going to senior dances, and watching his grandchildren grow up. David also loved being part of the Augsburg College Senior Mentorship Program to give Physician Assistant students practice working with older patients and he similarly welcomed doctor and nurse trainees to interact with him during periodic medical appointments and occasional hospital stays.

Throughout David’s life, two themes reign supreme — railroading and connecting with people. As a boy, he lived near train tracks and spent time with his conductor grandfather, which developed into a lifelong passion for railroading that he shared with his son, Tom and grandson, Zachary. David’s love of trains took him all around the country, and spawned many friendships and memberships in several railroad historical societies. He also loved simply gathering with family and friends. He could often be found in the company of others — whether at the Onalaska McDonald’s for morning coffee or in the lounge at his apartment building or on one of his daughters’ backyard decks or elsewhere — conversing about the news of the day and sharing many laughs.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard. He is survived by his children: Ann (Dan), Tom (Jennifer), Andy (Barbara), and Susan Phillips (Keynon); grandchildren: Keynon, Jr. (Samantha), Justine, Zachary, Makayla, Rowen, Brady, and Gavin; and great-grandchild, Palmer. Also surviving him are his sisters: Mary Tesser and Judy Schultz (Jim); and step-nephew, Garrett Schultz (Jody).

Special thanks to David’s Gundersen Health, UW Health, and M Health Fairview caregivers for adding years to his life (with an LVAD) and supporting him through those years. A celebration of David’s life will be held later in 2022. Memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, your local library, your local blood bank, any of the health systems mentioned above, or the non-profit of your choice.