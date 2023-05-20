OAKDALE, Minn. — David Lee Chopskie passed away unexpectedly at home on May 6, 2023, at age 77. David was born on February 28, 1946, to Guy and Minnie Chopskie in St. Paul, Minn. He grew up in St. Paul and graduated from Wilson High School.

David proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy from 1964 to 1968, including three tours in Vietnam. He spent time on the USS Mullany and the USS Larson. While on the USS Larson, he met and became friends with Ronnie Sokup from Chippewa Falls, Wis.

After an honorable discharge and returning home, David decided to visit his friend, where he met and fell in love with Connie Sokup, Ronnie’s sister. They married on February 15, 1969.

They shared 54 wonderful years together and raised three children: Julie, Stefanie, and Michael. David was employed as an Ironworker with the Local 512 Union. David and Connie lived in St. Paul until 1978, then moved to Chippewa Falls, Wis. In 1991, they returned to Minnesota, residing in Oakdale.

David was a beloved husband, father, and friend. He was kind, generous, loving, and had deep faith in God. He was a great man and will be truly missed by all who knew him. He loved spending time with family and friends, riding his Harley, and animals.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Chopskie; children: Julie (Nicholas) Walton, Stefanie Shufelt, and Michael (Robin) Chopskie; grandchildren: Alex, Alec, Jake, Parker, and Madison; sister, Lynn Carlson; and many nieces and nephews. David was also very close to Connie’s family and is survived by sisters-in-law: Sharon Bridges and Terri Summerfeld; and brothers-in-law: Ronnie (Judy) Sokup, Carter (Cathy) Sokup, and Pat (Kim) Lynn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Minnie Chopskie; his brother, Guy Chopskie, Jr.; and his sister-in-law, Susan Houghland.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 15, 2023, at the Oak Marsh Golf Course at 526 Inwood Ave. N, Oakdale, Minn. The celebration will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers or personal gifts, please consider donating to the Humane Society or Second Harvest Food Bank in David Chopskie’s name.