ONALASKA—David Lee Segler, aged 75 years, of Onalaska, WI passed away peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse WI. Born on October 29, 1947 to Arthur Lee Segler and Evelyn Marie (Haas) Segler. Preceded in death by both as well as his sister, Donna Marie (Segler) Thomas. He married Debra (West) Segler on June 20, 1981 at Asbury Methodist Church in La Crosse WI. David cherished his wife and two children, Eric Segler, Shanleigh (Segler) Ritger and her husband, Adam Ritger.

Known to his friends as Segs, he took great pride in playing varsity basketball at Central High School as well as semiprofessional tournaments representing the Coulee Region. Some of his fondest memories are from playing pickup games at the YMCA, he truly loved the game. After college at UW-L he went on to serve the community in the maintenance department at Hillview Health Center for 40 years.

As a father, David took the opportunity to effect positive change in the community volunteering as Cub Scout Pack Leader at Hamilton Elementary teaching life lessons that hundreds of youths were able to carry into adulthood. David truly loved to give his time over the last 42 years volunteering as a baseball coach, basketball coach, Boy Scout leader, Union president, Santa and youth minister.

David’s wishes did not include a memorial but had a heart as big as himself and will be remembered fondly by the thousands of lives he touched.