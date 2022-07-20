ROCHESTER—David Leo Wojchik passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in his home in Buena Vista Condominiums in Rochester, MN.

He was born in Winona, MN, to Leo and Harriet Wojchik on October 15, 1948. His mother died in childbirth so his many aunts and uncles assisted his father with his upbringing. He grew up in Waumandee and Fountain City areas of Wisconsin and graduated from Cochrane Fountain City High School. He married the love of his life, Paulette Kearns, on June 3, 1972.

Dave was an EMT for Diamond Ambulance in the 1960s and then Gold Cross Ambulance from 1970 to 1997. He was the 100th hire at Gold Cross, and also took on a supervisory role there. In 2007, he travelled to Washington D.C. to accept the Star of Life award from the American Ambulance Association. He was also a surgical tech at St. Marys and Rochester Methodist Hospitals. In 1974, Dave and Paulette took on the venture of owning and managing the Pub Bar and Grill for several years. In 1997 he transferred to Mayo Clinic Fixed Wing Program as a transportation coordinator until his retirement in 2014.

Together, Dave and his wife raised 4 amazing children and were blessed with one grandchild. Recently they celebrated 50 years of married life. They have traveled to many countries and have met many forever friends abroad and at home. He loved baseball season and seldom missed a Twins game on TV. Dave was a calming presence. A gentle soul with a dry sense of humor. He loved deeply and was loved by many in return.

David is survived by his wife, Paulette; children: Chad (Michaela Gey), Eric (Katie Anne), Molly (Nathan) Goike, and Casey (Louise); cherished granddaughter, Matilda; sister, Jody (David) Wojchik Bahr; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother.

Your sweet soul will be missed.

The visitation for David will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery.

