LA CROSSE — David Lex Hayes, 81, of La Crosse, Wis., passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 23, 2022, following a brave fight with cancer. David was born in La Crosse September 24, 1940, to Alex and Millie (Grace) Ristow. He was adopted by Justin Hayes in 1946 when his mother remarried. He lived in Gustine, Calif., until the age of nine until he came back to La Crosse to live with grandparents Harry and Emma (Engler) Grace. Dave attended Hamilton, Lincoln and Central High School, from which he graduated in 1958. His first job was a pin setter at South Lanes Bowling Alley. He went on to work at Swift and Company, Norplex Oak and Chart, from which he retired. He married Shirley King on May 25, 1963, in Carson City, Nev. Their daughter Jacqueline was born in June of 1965.