LA CROSSE — David Lex Hayes, 81, of La Crosse, Wis., passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, June 23, 2022, following a brave fight with cancer. David was born in La Crosse September 24, 1940, to Alex and Millie (Grace) Ristow. He was adopted by Justin Hayes in 1946 when his mother remarried. He lived in Gustine, Calif., until the age of nine until he came back to La Crosse to live with grandparents Harry and Emma (Engler) Grace. Dave attended Hamilton, Lincoln and Central High School, from which he graduated in 1958. His first job was a pin setter at South Lanes Bowling Alley. He went on to work at Swift and Company, Norplex Oak and Chart, from which he retired. He married Shirley King on May 25, 1963, in Carson City, Nev. Their daughter Jacqueline was born in June of 1965.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Jacqueline (Bill) Pritchard; granddaughters: Danica (Nathan Jr.) Oldenburg and Samara Pritchard. He is further survived by his great-grandson, Nathan “Tripp” Oldenburg III; sister-in-law, Sandy King; and half-brother, Richard Hayes. He was preceded in death by grandparents; parents; and half-brother, Tom Hayes.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the Cancer Center at Gundersen Health System for their professional and compassionate care which allowed Dave to live long enough to meet his first great grandson and to do some of the things he loved. In keeping with his very expressed wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.