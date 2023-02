CALEDONIA, Minn. — David “Ole” Allen Haugstad, age 63, of Caledonia, Minn., passed away on February 13, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday at St. Mary’s Holy Family Hall, and also one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church.