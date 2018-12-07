David Olson
David Olson, 69, of Viroqua passed away Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, with his family by his side at Soldiers Grove Health Services.
He was born to Orvin and Lila (Swiggum) Olson March 31, 1949, the third eldest of eight children. David worked for the City of Viroqua for 32 years, then retired and enjoyed life and took it as it came. He also worked at NCR for many years, before his job with the City of Viroqua. David loved farming, hunting, spending time with his grandkids, his puppies and time spent with dear friend, Debra Primmer.
He is survived by his wife, Linda (Volden) Olson; four children, Evon (James) Schuenke, Lynnette (Mike) DeWall, Ben Olson (Lisa Hatfield) and Jenna (Jacob) Schneider; grandchildren, Christopher and Allen Schuenke, Alex and Zackery DeWall, Brittany (Hans) Olivares, Sadie, Hannah and Mason Schneider, Jonathon Olson, Serenity Visgar and Isaiah Nedfeldt; and two great-grandchildren, Kayden and Kylee Olivares.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Orvin and Lila; brother, Roger Olson; niece, Susan George; and nephew, Greg George.
Funeral services were held at noon Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Kickapoo United Lutheran Church. Friends called from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker, Hwy. 56, in Viroqua and from 11 a.m. till the time of service at the church.
In lieu of plants or flowers, memorials to the family are preferred. To offer online condolences and to view the full obituary visit www.VossFH.com.
The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home of Viroqua is serving the family.