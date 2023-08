LA CROSSE—David Patrick Holte passed away August 17, 2023. He is survived by his partner of 36 years, Kim Echard, mother, Patricia (Kubal) Holte, siblings: Mike (Jill Gorell) Holte, Steve Holte, Debra (Jim) Timm, Diane (Chuck) Fremstad, nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his father, Verdel, sister, Sara, at birth, and sister-in-law, Bonnie Holte.

Per David’s wishes, he will be cremated and no visitation or service will be held.

For more details visit www.couleecremation.com Upsells: