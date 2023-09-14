SPARTA—David R. Stark, 77, of Sparta passed away August 24, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. He was born November 18, 1945 to Eleanor and Robert Stark. On March 18, 1995 he married LIzzie Copper. Dave learned hard work early, growing up on the family farm in Big Creek. He held several jobs over the years and liked to keep busy. Even even in retirement he was always out puttering in his garage.

He is survived by his wife Liz, children; Kim (Bill) Reibel, Karla (Brennon) Swaney and Dean (Vannessa) Stark all of Holmen, step-children that he treated as his own; Missy Stetter, Larry, John (MaDonna), Mike and Becky Copper all of Lacrosse and several grand-children and great-grandchildren. He is further survived by sisters; Linda Elsen, Virginia (Jerry) Schlaver, Mary (Tom) Feldkamp, brothers; Jeff (Alyce), Ricky (Deb), Larry (Sharon), Keith (Bonnie), Randy Stark, sister-in- law, Karen Stark and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Louis and nephews: Craig and Troy.

A celebration of Life will be Saturday, September 16, 2023 from noon-4 PM at Gaylord Park in Rockland.