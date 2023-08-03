STILLWATER, MN—David R. Vincent passed away peacefully on July 22, 2023, at the age of 90, in the presence of loved ones.

He is survived by children: David, Jr. “Randy” (Cindy), Richard (Melanie), Robert (Kathy), and Mary (Tony); grandchildren: Kara (Bryan), Kelly, David, Molly, Nick, Aleah, Carson, and Alex; great-grandchildren: Logan and Brooks; sister, Julie (Anders); nieces: Lisa, Kari, JeAnne and Emily; nephew, Joel; and companion, Glenda Svendsen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith, and parents, Ezra and Doris.

David was born in Two Rivers, WI, and grew up primarily in Chippewa Falls. With his mother and sister, he spent some of his early childhood years during the Depression at an uncle’s home in Phoenix, AZ. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1950, then earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Iowa in 1956.

He met Judy Pederson in Chippewa Falls in 1956; they married in 1957.

To pay for college, David joined the U.S. Navy. Upon graduation from dental school, he served as a Naval Dentist at Fort Pendleton near San Clemente, CA, from 1956 to 1958. There, he met Dr. Douglas Harlander, who invited him to join his dental practice in Frederic, WI, where David practiced dentistry from 1958 until his retirement in 1996.

He and Judy moved to Marine in St. Croix, MN, in the late 1990s. David took a keen interest in people that he met in his communities, his dental practice, and his many travels in the U.S. and abroad.

He was intrigued by the backgrounds, history, occupations, and hobbies of people from all walks of life. He was an avid reader and a lifelong learner. He loved his family, his friends, his patients, and his staff. He felt extremely blessed to have these people in his life.

He was active in his community, serving as a volunteer EMT as well as member of the Frederic School Board and Lions Club. He was a faithful and dedicated child of God and an active member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Frederic and Christ Lutheran Church in Marine on St. Croix.

David loved to spend time in the outdoors. He enjoyed walking between his home and dental office every day, spending summer months at his and Judy’s cabin on Trego Lake, pontooning, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, and deer hunting near Dairyland, WI. He found great joy in fishing trips with his sons and his friends to the White and Brule Rivers, to various remote Canadian lakes, and to a primitive cabin on Weirgor Creek near Exeland, WI.

After Judy passed, David was blessed by more than ten years of companionship and love from Glenda Svendsen. Together, they enjoyed time at the cabin, traveling, dinners with friends, and games of cribbage. Memorial service Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 11:00 am at Christ Lutheran Church, 150 Fifth St., Marine in St. Croix.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Christ Lutheran Church or the Lakeview Hospital Foundation (hospice unit) in Stillwater, MN.