FERRYVILLE, WI—David Raymond Copper, age 76, of Ferryville, WI, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

A Celebration of David’s Life will be held at a future date, which will be announced. Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services in Viroqua is assisting the family. Online Condolences: www.thorsonpopp.com