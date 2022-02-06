PARKER, CO — David Richards Huebsch, 81, joined his Lord and Savior on January 4, 2022, in Parker, CO. He was born May 6, 1940, in Milwaukee to Lester and Norma (Richards) Huebsch. He attended St. Thomas Military Academy in Mendota Heights, MN, from 1956 to 1958, leaving there to enlist in the United States Navy. After his discharge from the Navy, he attended UW-Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Technical Institute from 1960 to 1963.

David married Karen “Mickey” Riley on February 1, 1964. He worked as an inspector for the State Highway Department in Milwaukee from 1964 to 1968. During this time, Dave and Mickey had their two children, Michael and Wendy.

In 1968, he moved his family to Onalaska, Wisconsin, to work for Davy Engineering in La Crosse. In 1972, he changed careers and became the Assessor of the City of Onalaska until he retired in 2000. From 1990 to 2006, he also served as the Assessor of the Village of West Salem.

In 2003, he and Mickey divorced. In 2007, he married Roseanne Huebsch. They lived in the Galesville area until moving West.

Dave had a strong personality and generous spirit and was always quick with a new joke. He enjoyed entertaining and often opened the family home and swimming pool to friends and neighbors. He enjoyed motorcycling and traveling. He became a born-again Christian in the early 1970s and was an active participant in the Christian community in the La Crosse area for many years.

David is survived by his children: son, Michael (Valerie) Huebsch of West Salem, WI, and their children, Ryan and Brett and daughter, Wendy (Andy) Kaczmarek of Johnson City, TN, and their children, Megan and Hannah. He is also survived by his children’s mother, Karen “Mickey” Huebsch; his wife, Roseanne Huebsch and her children and his sister, Arden Patricia Berry and her five children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Norma (Richards) Huebsch and brother-in-law, Richard Berry.

A funeral was held in January in Colorado.