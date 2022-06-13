SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — David Robin Clark, 67, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2022, surrounded by his family. Dave was born August 20, 1954, in Viroqua, Wisconsin, to Clara (Newlun) Clark. He was the youngest of four children and graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1972.

As a young man, Dave worked tirelessly to gain knowledge and experience from various jobs, which led to his greatest success; that of an entrepreneur. April 1, 1989, marked the start of Dave’s startup and ownership of Mainstreet Ingredients in La Crosse, Wis. From there Dave’s love of sales and business ownership only flourished. In 2010 Dave brought his business expertise to Scottsdale, Ariz., investing in and leading various businesses most notably AFT Construction and Volo Holdings. One of Dave’s greatest gifts was the impact he left on others. Dave’s high expectations of himself and others, compassion, and loyalty made him a meaningful mentor in both personal and business relationships.

Favorite hobbies for Dave included, but were not limited to, fishing, hunting, golfing, traveling, and collecting cars. Dave was passionate about his seasonal hunting and fishing trips to Canada and Minnesota.

Dave will be remembered most for his caring, compassionate, and loving manner in which he treated each person he encountered, but more importantly, for his love and devotion he expressed toward his wife, children, and grandchildren. Dave loved nothing more than spending time with his four granddaughters.

Dave is preceded in death by his grandparents: Ida and Sherman Newlun; his mother, Clara (Bernie) Rumsey; and sister, Linda O’Connor.

He is survived by his wife, Kirsten; former wife, Vicky Anger; sons: Nakia (Dana) of Scottsdale, Ariz., Andrew (Renee) of Phoenix, Ariz.; his sisters: Kathy (Rick) Campfield of Eau Claire, Wis., Kim (Gary) Hill of La Crescent, Minn.; his brothers: Dennis Clark of Oregon, Rick (Lori) Rumsey of West Salem, Wis.; his four granddaughters: Adelynn, Lily, Norah, and Ella; along with numerous nephews; and nieces. Finally, he will be greatly missed by Mr. Oliver (Ollie) Clark, his furry buddy.

Memorial Service will be held at Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.; visitation at 9:00 a.m.

Dave will be laid to rest at Citizens Cemetery in Flagstaff, Ariz., on June 13, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

Donations can be made to International Multiple Myeloma Foundation in Studio City, Calif., or City of Hope in Duarte, Calif.