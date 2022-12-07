VIROQUA—David T. “Dave” Thoreson, age 63, of Viroqua, WI, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022. He was born in Viroqua on August 1, 1959, the son of Torger and Irene (Hass) Thoreson. On December 5, 1987, Dave married Kathy Anderson, and they enjoyed nearly 35 years together. Dave was a jack of all trades who could take on just about any job you could give him, working most recently at Couleecap for fifteen years. He was a natural storyteller who was great with jokes, and his laugh could make even a bad story funny. Dave spent a lot of his free time with his buddies having many hunting and fishing adventures over the years. Whether it was watching the Packers, morel hunting, deer shining, grilling, or ice fishing for pan fish, there were good times to be had. Family was an extremely important part of Dave’s life, especially his granddaughters, who were the love of Papa’s life.