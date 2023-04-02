LA CRESCENT, Minn. — David W. Fruehling, 72, of La Crescent, Minn., died on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.
Arrangements are pending and will follow shortly along with his entire obituary at www.schumacher-kish.com.
