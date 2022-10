David W. Ott, age 73, son of the late Dorothy Ott. Dave is survived by his brother, Michael, of La Crosse; his wife, Martha Sjostrom; and son, Gregory (Elizabeth Eckardt) of Chicago. Dave grew up in La Crosse and was a 1967 graduate of Aquinas High School. He was a US Army Vet, 1970-1972, and served in Vietnam. Services have been held in Chicago.