 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David William Schomberg

David William Schomberg

{{featured_button_text}}
David William Schomberg

BARRE MILLS—David William Schomberg, 31, of Barre Mills, WI, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in his home.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Barre Mills. A visitation for family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, David’s family will be making a donation to the Neurofibromatosis Network in his honor. A complete obituary and online guestbook are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News