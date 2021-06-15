BARRE MILLS—David William Schomberg, 31, of Barre Mills, WI, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in his home.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Barre Mills. A visitation for family and friends will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, David’s family will be making a donation to the Neurofibromatosis Network in his honor. A complete obituary and online guestbook are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.