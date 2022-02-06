LA CROSSE — Dawn D. Hill, 77, of La Crosse and formerly of La Crescent, MN, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Dawn was born on January 9, 1945, in La Crosse to Albert and Dorothy (Pitzner) Ceason. She attended Logan High School where she met the love of her life, Ronald Hill. They were married on September 11, 1965. Dawn enjoyed traveling extensively with her husband Ron and had many adventures. She was active with Eastern Star in La Crescent, serving as Worthy Matron several times, and served as a Grand Ada for the state of Minnesota. Dawn also served as President of the Past Grand Officers Club. She was active at La Crescent United Methodist Church, in Bible Studies as well as circle groups. Dawn relished all her time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters: Peggy and Chrissie, her grandchildren: Geoffery (Amber), Chaz (Cierra), Denzel, Jon, Austin and her only and most special granddaughter Radiance, her great-grandchildren Jaiden, Antiawn and Chaz, Jr. Dawn was preceded in death by her husband Ronald, their dog Maggie Mae, her very special grandma Freida and Grandpa Joe Limburg, father Al, mother Dorothy, her father-in-law Jack Hill, sister-in-law Carol Jean and son-in-law Ben.