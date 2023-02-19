HOUSTON, MN - Dawn Farrell, 68, received her angel wings on Friday, February 17, 2023, with her family by her side at home in Houston, MN.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Prince Of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent. Burial will follow in the Pine Creek Cemetery, rural La Crescent. Friends are invited to join the family for a celebration of Dawn's life following the cemetery committal at the La Crescent Event Center from 3:00 until 7:00 P.M.