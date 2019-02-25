Dawn M. Bastian, 63, of Tomah died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at her home.
She was born Nov. 29, 1955, to William and Lois Wildes (Newman) in Tomah. She grew up in the Tomah area, before moving to Janesville, Wis., where she was united in marriage to Steve Vobian. Later she was united in marriage to Jeff Burrows and had two children, Heather and Danny. For the last 26 years, Dawn has been married to her true love and supporter, Michael Bastian. They were united in marriage Jan. 14, 1996, at her sister’s home near Oakdale. Dawn worked for Rolling Hills, and the Tomah Care Center, where she was known as the “Bath Lady.” She attended the Bible Ev. Free Church in Tomah. She enjoyed watching Gun Smoke reruns, reading books and always had a knack for growing flowers and plants. Dawn had a tender hear, and always put her family and caring for others ahead of herself.
She is survived by her husband, Michael; her son, Daniel both of Tomah; three grandchildren, Onalea, Adrianna and Steven; an expected great-grandson; one brother, Allan (Dianne) of New Lisbon; and five sisters, Sharon (Radar) Matt of Phoenix, Ariz., Connie (John) Majerus of Stoddard, Denise (Mike) Hoppe of Glendale, Ariz., Cindy (Philip) Puent of Oakdale, Jill (Brock) Larson of Camp Douglas; two aunts, Joyce (Dick) Garvoille of Janesville and Alice (Rodger) Starkey of Middleton, Wis.; two uncles, Kenneth (Shirley) Wildes of Cuba City and Carl Wildes of Mauston; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter, Heather.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Bible Ev. Free Church, 625 W. Veterans St., Tomah. Pastor Neil Nelson will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.