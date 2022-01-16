LA CROSSE — Deacon Richard Russell Sage, age 73 of La Crosse, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on January 14, 2022.

Richard was born in Onalaska, WI, on November 17, 1948. He attended St. Patrick's School in Onalaska through the 8th grade and was a 1966 graduate of Onalaska High School. Richard received his Associate Degree in accounting from WWTC, his Bachelor of Arts and later his Master's in servant leadership both from Viterbo University. He met, fell in love with and married Mary Margaret (Bell) Sage; his first and lifelong loving companion married for over fifty-two years. They later moved to Council Bluffs, IA, but ultimately returned to the La Crosse area where they spent the balance of their glorious years together surrounded by loving family and friends.

From the time Richard was young he was very much drawn to the church and active ministry and serving people. He grew up at St. Patrick's parish in Onalaska and was always drawn to religious life. He received the title of Permanent Deacon on June 19, 1983, and was active as Deacon at Mary, Mother of the Church in La Crosse for many years. Deacon was very active in many charitable organizations over the years, always putting others before himself.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Helen; and siblings: Michael Sage and Lori (Sage) Bollard. He is survived by his wife, Mary; children: Jennifer (David) Schmeling, Tom (Michelle) Sage, David (Cynthia) Sage; and his beloved grandchildren: Alicia, Jacob and Cody; sister, Patricia (Jon) Fort; brother, Leland (Kathleen) Sage; and sister Debra (Terry) Drexler.

There will be a visitation Tuesday, January 18, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., with Rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Mary, Mother of the Church, 2006 Weston St, La Crosse (608) 788-5483. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the Mass at church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, January 19, at 11:00 a.m. at Mary, Mother of the Church. Burial will be in the Onalaska Cemetery.

Blaschke and Schneider Funeral Home in La Crosse is assisting the family with arrangements.

Finally, the family would like to send a special thanks to all doctors, nurses, caregivers, and EMTs from Mayo Clinic Health System who took care of our beloved father and husband. You will forever be remembered in our hearts.