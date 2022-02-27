LA CROSSE — Dean Alan Sanderson, 51, of La Crosse passed away unexpectedly on February 22, 2022. He was born in La Crosse on July 11, 1970, to Roger and Diana (Arentz) Sanderson. Dean graduated from Logan High School, class of 1989. Dean went on to earn a BA in Business Admin and minor in IT at UW-Stout. A B.B.A. in Management Information Systems at UW-L. Then started his 10 year career at Viterbo College as a Programmer/Analyst. While working at Viterbo he earned his MBA-Master of Business Administration. Switched up his career path and worked as a QA Coordinator with Headwaters Inc.

Dean married Michelle Freng; they later divorced.

Dean was the most extraordinary, very smart, had a witty sense of humor, kind and lovable person you could ever meet. Everyone that knew Dean knew he was a hugger and he made sure you didn’t go home without one. He would do anything for anyone-give the shirt off his back. We were all very lucky to have had him in our lives. Dean loved to play golf, fish, play pool and darts. Many good times were had as he played tournaments with his late best bud (Jeremy Martell). More recently Dean enjoyed building bikes, riding them and helping others fix theirs.

Dean was a very proud father and enjoyed his children tremendously as they together made many memories to cherish in their hearts forever.

Dean is survived by his four children and their mothers: Abigail — 29 (Mary Kay Young), Alexia — 21 and Alayna — 19 (Krista Martell), and son Jacob — 18 (Rita Clark); his mother, Diana; sister Shelly (Dale) Krambeer; nephew Mitchell and Niece Kiarra; half brother and sisters: Tom, Sherry, Nicole and Kelli; aunt and uncles: Sue (Denny) Johnson and Wendy (David) Chatterton; cousins: John (Sam) Van Dyck, Charlene (Patrick) Zywicki and Emily (Scott) Silverson. Several great-aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He is also survived by his faithful companion and best buddy “Baxter.”

Those who preceded in death include his father, maternal and paternal grandparents, uncle-Ricky Arentz, Thomas Sanderson, cousin-Kari Sanderson, several great-aunts and uncles, cousins and his best friend Jeremy Martell.

Even though Dean in recent years struggled with addiction, he recently found a better path to focus on. He did his best to live each day to the fullest. He enjoyed a good laugh and always had a big smile and a big hug for everyone.

Dean will be forever missed as he was loved very much by his family and friends.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 809 Gillette St., La Crosse, WI. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. with services following at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday March 5, 2022, with Pastor Scott Skogen officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Face coverings are optional.

