RACINE—Dean Aron Beck passed away at home on January 13, 2022, in Racine at age 91 after an extended illness.

Dean was born on June 6, 1930, in Lakewood, OH, to Herbert and Arabel Beck (Holum). The family moved to Madison and Dean was raised there, attending West High School where he participated in cross country and track. Upon graduation he attended UW-Madison, ran for the UW cross country team, was a member of the ATO fraternity, and received a degree in Finance. After graduation he enlisted in the army and served in the Korean war as a lieutenant stationed at Ft. Benning in Georgia.

After the war Dean returned to Madison and attended the UW Law School and then began working in both law and banking. It was during this time that Dean met Greta Fortney on a blind date. They were married in Madison on December 23, 1955, and together raised five children, living in Madison, Wausau, Beaver Dam and finally Racine.

Known as “Buck” by his friends, Dean truly enjoyed his work handling estate and trust matters. He served as president of the Wisconsin Bar Association, was a member of the Optimist Club and sang for many years in a church choir. He was also fond of convertibles, playing pool and watching UW football and the Packers. He enjoyed telling stories of Madison in the fifties, including helping, as a teenager, to install the first direct dial phone equipment that replaced the operator switchboard and of helping to put the tree in what is now Paul’s Club bar in Madison, which exists there to this day.

Dean will be missed by his children: Tyler Beck (Helen), Allison Beck Hyde, Todd Beck, Melissa Iliev (Iliya) and Christopher Beck; sister-in-law, Janie Fortney; grandchildren: Scott Alan Hyde II, Alexandria (Alexa) Hyde, Nicholas Beck, Sabina Beck, Mathias Beck, Emmy Iliev; and many nieces and nephews.

Dean was preceded in death by his wife, Greta; parents, Herbert and Arabel Beck; brother, Richard; brothers-in-law: Luther (Pete) Fortney, Atley Fortney, William Dummert, Lincoln Knutson, Alton Peterson, and Alf Anderson; sisters-in-law: Sally Beck, Grace Dummert, Margaret Knutson, Marjorie Peterson, Rebecca Anderson, and Nellie Fortney; son-in-law, Scott Alan Hyde, Sr.

A funeral service will be held for Dean and his wife, Greta, who grew up in Viroqua, at the Kickapoo United Lutheran Church in Soldiers Grove on June 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.