Dean F. Limberg

Dean went to St. John’s Grade School and graduated High School from Aquinas. Dean was in the Army, stationed in Germany for three years. He worked for the Cooler Company, then Altec, and retired from Chart. He loved cheering for the Chicago Cubs, and the Packers, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, golfing, and weeding his garden. There were many memorable moments with Dean on the family camping trips and playing with his children and grandchildren as they grew up. Dean especially cherished the time he spent outdoors. You would always find him walking or riding his bicycle. Even up until his last days with us, he wanted to be outside and taken for walks. He is survived by his wife Louise Limberg; five sons: Troy (Beth), Todd, Tracy (Amy), Trent (Kenlyn), and Trevor (Angie) Limberg; nine grandchildren: Kristalee, Cody (Sami), Katie, Erin, April, Jacob, Evan, Alivia and Ava; and one great-granddaughter Valorie. He is also survived by four siblings Richard, Charlene, Judy and Eugene; brother-in-law Greg Melde, and many nieces and nephews.