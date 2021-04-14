Dean M. Limberg

Dean F. Limberg, 83, of La Crosse, WI, died on Friday, April 9, 2021 in Bethany St. Joseph Care Center. He was born in La Crosse, on February 22, 1938 to Frank and Marian (Wagner) Limberg. He married Louise Melde on August 29, 1962 in St. James the Less Catholic Church.
Dean went to St. John’s Grade School and graduated High School from Aquinas. Dean was in the Army, stationed in Germany for three years. He worked for the Cooler Company, then Altec, and retired from Chart. He loved cheering for the Chicago Cubs, and the Packers, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, golfing, and weeding his garden. There were many memorable moments with Dean on the family camping trips and playing with his children and grandchildren as they grew up. Dean especially cherished the time he spent outdoors. You would always find him walking or riding his bicycle. Even up until his last days with us, he wanted to be outside and taken for walks. He is survived by his wife Louise Limberg; five sons: Troy (Beth), Todd, Tracy (Amy), Trent (Kenlyn), and Trevor (Angie) Limberg; nine grandchildren: Kristalee, Cody (Sami), Katie, Erin, April, Jacob, Evan, Alivia and Ava; and one great-granddaughter Valorie. He is also survived by four siblings Richard, Charlene, Judy and Eugene; brother-in-law Greg Melde, and many nieces and nephews.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Marian, and his mother-in-law and father-in-law George and Hilda Melde.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, April 16, 2021 in Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. Rev. Brian D. Konopa will officiate. Family and friends may visit from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass at Church on Friday. Military Honors will be performed by the Roy L. Vingers American Legion Post No. 52. Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, April 19, 2021 in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Bethany St. Joseph Care Center or Gundersen Medical Foundation.
