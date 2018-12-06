HOLMEN — Dean F. Spangler, 86, of Holmen passed away Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Lewis Valley Lutheran Church, rural Holmen. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, both at Lewis Valley Lutheran Church, rural Holmen. A complete obituary will follow. Entrusted to assist the family with arrangements is Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem.