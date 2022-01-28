CALEDONIA, MN—DeAnna Kay Johnson, age 79, of Caledonia, MN, formerly of rural Viola and LaFarge, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, after battling cancer.

DeAnna was born on October 21, 1942 to Earl and Mae (Delap) Gilman. She attended La Farge High School. She married Arlen Johnson in 1978, and together they owned and operated Berndt Funeral Homes. After retirement, they built their dream home near La Farge. DeAnna was a life-long member of the Methodist Church.

DeAnna enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, including staying with friends in Louisiana and Chicago. She spent numerous days at “camp” in Stoddard where she had many dear friends. Cooking meals (being the master lefsa maker), watching the Packers, gambling at casinos, and having an occasional martini with “just the right amount of olive juice” were among things DeAnna enjoyed. She relished time spent with her family and friends. DeAnna purchased the perfect little house in Caledonia, Minnesota which she decorated and was very proud of.

DeAnna is survived by her son, Kevin (Lori) Hill; daughter-in-law, Tina Hill; grandchildren: Kayla (Rob), Krista (Ronnie), Kody (Cheyanne), and Wyatt (Jennifer) Hill; great-granddaughter, Bianca; siblings; other relatives and friends.

DeAnna was preceded in death by her husband, Arlen; her son, Timothy; and her siblings.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Rev. Jorge Ochoa will officiate. Visitation will be held at 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon will be held at the funeral home following the service. Burial will be in Bear Creek Cemetery, La Farge. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.