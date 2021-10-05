Deanna Lynn (Horman) Mason, 52, passed away in her home on Saturday, October 2, 2021 after a five-and-a-half-year brave and courageous fight with cancer.

Deanna was born April 5, 1969 to Rose (Peterson) and Howard L. Horman, Sr. She grew up in Onalaska and graduated from Onalaska High School in 1987. She was joined in marriage on April 29, 1995 to Tom Mason at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse. They were married for 26 years.

Deanna lit up every room she entered, with her bright smile, witty and sarcastic jokes, and infectious laugh that filled the space and still echoes in our ears. She loved fiercely and found a way to make everyone feel special. She made you feel heard, seen, and valued. She seized every present moment, meeting each day with tenacity, fight, and grace. She loved nothing more than to shop until she dropped, root for her favorites on Survivor, and spend time on the phone gabbing with her closest pals. Her energy and light will never be forgotten; she lives in all of us. She was one in a million.

She will be dearly missed by all, but especially by her husband, Tom; her three children: Jordan (Katie), Dylan, and Gavin (Alex); parents, Rose and Howard, Sr; and brother, Howard (Lori) Jr. She is survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law: Terry, Pat (Suzanne), Brian (Susan), and Terri Lynn Mason, Colleen (Dave) Benkendorf, and Rick (Lorry) Tangedahl; and many nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles; and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 N. Main Street, Holmen. Fr. John Parr will officiate and burial will be in Onalaska Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the church on Thursday, October 7, 2021 and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Holmen; Gundersen Hospice Program, 1836 S. Ave., La Crosse, WI. 54601; Mayo Clinic Health Franciscan Hospice Program or Mayo Clinic Health System for Cancer Center, 700 West Ave. South, La Crosse, WI. 54601

