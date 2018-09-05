CALEDONIA, Minn. — Geraldine “Jeri” Lee, 90, of Caledonia passed away Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Green Lea Manor in Mabel, Minn.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 650 N. Kingston St., Caledonia. The Rev. Jon Wolff will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service Thursday, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Caledonia. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.