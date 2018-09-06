PERRY, Ga.IROQUA — Joan C. Fernstaedt-Egeness, 86, formerly of Viroqua died Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Heart of Georgia Hospice, in Perry.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Pastor Jean Waldron of the Viroque United Methodist Church will officiate with burial following at Viroqua Cemetery. Friends may call during a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. before the service.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials to the charity of the donor’s choice are preferred.
