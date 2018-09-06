Subscribe for 33¢ / day

PERRY, Ga.IROQUA — Joan C. Fernstaedt-Egeness, 86, formerly of Viroqua died Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, at Heart of Georgia Hospice, in Perry.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Pastor Jean Waldron of the Viroque United Methodist Church will officiate with burial following at Viroqua Cemetery. Friends may call during a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. before the service.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials to the charity of the donor’s choice are preferred.

Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St., in Viroqua, is serving the family.

