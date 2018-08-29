Subscribe for 33¢ / day

VIROQUA — John Peter Briggson, 63 of rural Viroqua died Monday, Aug. 27, 2018.

Funeral services will be at noon, Saturday, Sept. 1, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. The Reverend Dr. Steven Fossom will officiate with burial following the service at Manning Cemetery in town of Liberty. Friends may call during a visitation from 10 a.m. to noon the morning of the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred.

The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St. in Viroqua, is serving the family.

