VIROQUA — John Peter Briggson, 63 of rural Viroqua died Monday, Aug. 27, 2018.
Funeral services will be at noon, Saturday, Sept. 1, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. The Reverend Dr. Steven Fossom will officiate with burial following the service at Manning Cemetery in town of Liberty. Friends may call during a visitation from 10 a.m. to noon the morning of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred.
To view the full obit or leave online condolences go to www.vossfh.com.
