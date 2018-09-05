Subscribe for 33¢ / day

BLACK RIVER FALLS — Judith Peterson, 92, of Black River Falls passed away at home Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Evangelical Lutheran Church, 115 North 5th St., Black River Falls, with Pastor Eric Bakken officiating. Burial will follow immediately at Riverside Cemetery, Black River Falls.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, at Torgerson's Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service Saturdayat the church.

Torgerson's Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

