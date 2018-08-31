Subscribe for 33¢ / day

RUSHFORD, Minn. — Julia Ann (Grant) Jacobson, 99, of Rushford died Tuesday, Aug, 28, 2018, at St. Anne’s Extended Care.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, at Highland Prairie Lutheran Church in rural Peterson with the Rev. Luther Mathsen officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday. Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Rushford is assisting the family with arrangements. Please leave a memory of Julia and sign her online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com.

Julia Ann (Grant) Jacobson
