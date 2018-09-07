Karn Grace Bender, wife of Philip Joseph Bender II, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018.
Born in La Crosse, she was the daughter of the late Leland and Myra Krueger.
Mrs. Bender was a very active member of Brookwood Church.
In addition to her husband of 50 years, she is survived by her daughter, Kirsten Harkness and husband, William; son, Philip Bender, III and wife, Catherine; two grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and one brother, John Krueger.
A visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Southeast. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at Brookwood Church followed by burial in the M.J. ‘Dolly’ Cooper Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brookwood Church, 580 Brookwood Point Pl., Simpsonville, S.C., 29681.
