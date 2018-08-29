Lynn L. Cody, 73, of La Crosse passed away Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Lynn was born April 30, 1945, in La Crosse to Cyril and Irma (Emery) Cody.
He is survived a brother, Carl (Mary Ann) Cody; his girlfriend, Kathy Freidhof, both of La Crosse; a nephew, James (Lynne) Cody of Holmen; two great-nephews, Brandon Cody of Rockland and Dylan Cody of Onalaska; two sisters, Ruth Posey of Cudahy, Wis., and Carolyn Cody of La Crosse. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Sherry; and a brother, Kenneth.
Private family burial will be held at a later date.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services is assisting the family.