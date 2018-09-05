VIROQUA — Marlene Lothen, 80, of Viroqua died Monday, Sept. 3, 2018.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Pastor Pete Beckstrand will officiate with burial following at Viroqua Cemetery. Friends may call during a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. before the service.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice in Marlene's name.
Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home 123 W. Decker St., in Viroqua is serving the family.