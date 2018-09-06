TOMAH — Ralph L. Phillips, 97, of Tomah died Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, at Gundersen Health System in LaCrosse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Sept. 12, at the Queen of Apostle’s Parrish at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 303 W. Monroe St., Tomah. Monsignor Richard W. Gilles will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
