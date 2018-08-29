HOLMEN — Richard A. Matushek, 71, of Holmen passed away Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 515 North Main St., Holmen. Father John Parr will officiate and burial will be in Green Mound Cemetery, rural Holmen. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.
The family asks to bring your favorite picture of Richard to share with family and friends.
Online condolences and complete obituary can be found at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.